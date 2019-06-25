

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) said Tuesday that it has launched a new crew bonus program that gives hourly employees the opportunity to earn up to an extra month's pay each year. The new quarterly bonus program is in addition to the existing annual crew bonus based on employees's tenure and a minimum of one year of service.



The company said restaurant teams must meet certain criteria, predetermined sales as well as cashflow, to qualify for the quarterly bonus program.



The bonus program is offered quarterly and can result in a bonus worth one week's pay, calculated as an individual's average weekly pay per quarter, the company said in a statement.



Chipotle noted that its crew members also receive a number of other competitive benefits including paid meal breaks, free English as a second language classes for employees and family members, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 per year, as well as available dental, vision and medical insurance.



