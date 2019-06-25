MackeyRMS Announces Strategic Equity Partnership with Resurgens Technology Partners

Tech-Focused Private Equity Firm Invests in Leading SaaS-Based RMS Provider

BOSTON, MA and ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / MackeyRMS, the leading provider of next-generation research management software, today announced that it has received a significant equity investment from Resurgens Technology Partners. The partnership makes MackeyRMS the third FinTech investment in Resurgens' $200 million flagship private equity fund, and will enable the Company to accelerate investment in its market-leading software, expand its global presence and enhance the overall customer service experience.

MackeyRMS is a rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based research management software built for today's modern buy-side investment firms, including global asset managers, asset owners, hedge funds, fund-of-funds and private equity funds. The platform unites existing workflows with disparate data sources to streamline research and compliance operations in a modern, automated and mobile-friendly interface. MackeyRMS has users in over thirty countries.

"We are joining forces with Resurgens at an exciting time for the markets we serve. Client demand has shown that sophisticated managers are increasingly recognizing the need for more powerful research platforms," said Chris Mackey, CEO of MackeyRMS. "Given Resurgens' deep global operating experience, we believe they're the ideal partner to help scale our business and arm modern investors with the tools to make more informed investment decisions."

"We are very pleased to partner with MackeyRMS and are enthusiastic about the alignment between our complementary experiences," said Fred Sturgis, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Resurgens Technology Partners. "MackeyRMS combines a modern and domain-rich product offering with an institutional global customer base, and the company is managed by a talented team with the ambition to be true change agents in the rapidly evolving investment management industry."

Morgan Partners acted as the exclusive advisor for the transaction on behalf of MackeyRMS. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About MackeyRMS

MackeyRMS is the leading provider of SaaS-based research management software optimized for investment professionals. With clients on its platform managing over $2.5 trillion in AUM, the company is recognized for being highly automated and ultra-portable. MackeyRMS works with users' existing devices and applications to seamlessly aggregate and organize research content. For more information, please visit www.mackeyrms.com.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is an Atlanta-based private equity firm founded in 2016 which is focused on partnering with software and technology-enabled businesses located throughout North America. The firm's investment capital is utilized to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions and provide shareholder liquidity for its portfolio companies. Resurgens is a true partnership of experienced investors and operators, uniquely committed to delivering exceptional operating support to its growing portfolio of enterprise technology businesses. For more information, please visit www.resurgenstech.com.

