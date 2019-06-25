

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) said its iconic brand Birds Eye has launched quick meal solutions which substitute pasta and rice for vegetables, without sacrificing flavor. The new dishes include: Chicken Alfredo Pasta, Three Cheese Ziti, Cheddar Mac & Cheese and Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli. The multi-serve freezer meals are cooked in the microwave and ready-to-eat in less than 15 minutes. The new items are available for a suggested retail price of $6.99 to $7.99.



Anne Murphy, Senior Brand Manager for Birds Eye. 'These new Birds Eye meals deliver popular family favorite dishes in under 15 minutes, while also making it easy and enjoyable for families to eat more vegetables by swapping in pasta made from vegetables and riced cauliflower rather than traditional carbs.'



