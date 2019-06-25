[DATELINE] Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) ("Ridgestone Mining") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to purchase a 100% interest in 10 mining concessions adjacent to its Rebeico gold - copper project, Sonora, Mexico (the "Acquisition").

The 10 concessions cover an area of 3,292 hectares located to the west of Ridgestone's existing Rebecio claims. Initial reconnaissance encountered numerous artisanal workings and mineralized outcrops which were sampled and tested for copper and gold. Based on a review of government records, little to no modern exploration has been undertaken in recent years.

The concessions are considered a critical addition to the existing 167 hectare Rebeico gold- copper project, particularly given the evidence of a potential copper porphyry or IOCG deposit revealed by the Company's exploration results obtained over the past year.

The terms of the Acquisition require Ridgestone to make a US$83,000 cash payment to the vendor, and issue five million common shares of Ridgestone (the "Acquisition Shares"). The Acquisition is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange Approval"). The Acquisition Shares issued to the vendor will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed junior mineral exploration company with offices in Taipei and Vancouver, B.C. The Company's focus is on precious metals and copper in Sonora, Mexico, and specifically the Rebeico Gold-Copper project.

