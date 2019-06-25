

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON), a non-state-owned oil and gas field service company in China, said Valvitalia has granted the company the exclusive right to sell its products to CPECC under a 24-month sales representation agreement. Recon plans to promote Valvitalia valves and other products to CPECC' oilfield projects around the world.



Valvitalia is an Italian producer of equipment for measuring, filtering, and regulating fluids, and gases serving customers in oil and natural gas, water, petrochemical, utilities markets worldwide. Valvitalia currently has its products installed in 109 countries.



