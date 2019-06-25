EXCHANGE NOTICE, 25 JUNE 2019 SHARES ENDOMINES AB: NEW SHARES A maximum of 47 209 984 new shares (ENDOMN0119) of the share issue of Endomines AB will be traded as new shares as of 4 July 2019. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: ENDOMN0119 ISIN code: SE0012740058 Orderbook id: 175233 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XHEL Trading starts: 4 July 2019* * Due to settlement process in Euroclear, trading with new shares starts only after subscription ends. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 25.6.2019 OSAKKEET ENDOMINES AB: UUDET OSAKKEET Endomines AB:n osakeannin uudet osakkeet (ENDOMN0119), enintään 47 209 984 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi omana lajinaan 4.7.2019 alkaen. Väliaikaisten osakkeiden perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: ENDOMN0119 ISIN-koodi: SE0012740058 id: 175233 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XHEL Kaupankäynti alkaa: 4.7.2019* * Euroclearin selvitysprosessin vuoksi kaupankäynti uusilla osakkeilla alkaa vasta merkintäajan päätyttyä. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260