

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Tuesday, extending the lackluster performance seen over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 17 points.



Traders may remain reluctant to make any significant moves ahead of the highly anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese Xi Jinping later this week.



Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan in an effort to kick start stalled trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies.



The outcome of the meeting could have a significant impact on traders' perception of the likelihood the U.S. and China eventually reaching a long-term trade agreement.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on new home sales in the month of May. New home sales are expected to rise to an annual rate of 680,000 in May after tumbling to a rate of 673,000 in April.



The Conference Board is also scheduled to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of June. Economists expect the consumer confidence index to dip to 132.0 in June after jumping to 134.1 in May.



Later in the day, trading may be impact by reaction to remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is due to speak at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York.



Traders are likely to keep a close eye on Powell's remarks for any clues about the timing of the interest rate cut telegraphed by the Fed after its last meeting.



The markets are currently pricing in at least a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed's next monetary policy meeting in late July.



Extending the lackluster performance seen last Friday, stocks continued to experience choppy trading during Monday's session. The major averages showed a lack of direction on the day before eventually closing mixed.



While the Dow inched up 8.41 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,727.54, the broader Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed modestly lower. The Nasdaq dipped 26.01 points or 0.3 percent to 8,005.70 and the S&P 500 edged down 5.11 points or 0.2 percent to 2,945.35.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.2 percent.



The major European markets have shown more modest moves to the downside. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.1 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.02 to $57.88 barrel after climbing $0.47 to $57.90 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after spiking $18.10 to $1,418.20 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $10.80 to $1,429 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.09 yen compared to the 107.30 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1387 compared to yesterday's $1.1399.



