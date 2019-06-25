Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (CSE: CNVC) ("CannaVcell") With the increase in its confidence of achieving the goals of the Cannabis biofarming development program, CannaVcell is hiring both Flinnwest and INN services. "This increase in confidence requires a further enhancement in the communication with the investment community" said Dr. Zaki Rakib the CEO while adding "as we are getting closer to demonstrate the feasibility and viability of the revolutionary biofarming technology for Cannabis, it becomes increasingly important to engage with the largest possible investors base for explaining the advantages of CannaVcell's value proposition and the superiority of its technology".

"INN is pleased to assist CannaVcell to educate investors about the advantages of its biofarming technology," said Nick Smith, INN CEO. "Investors ready to take the next step can then directly connect with CannaVcell."

"FlinnWest Solutions would like to express their excitement to be working along side CannVcell assisting with their Digital Marketing and IR requirements "- Grady Flinn, CEO FlinnWest Solutions.

About INN

The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading online source for investment news, market education and connections to trusted companies. Established in 2007, our network now includes 46 channels dedicated to covering investment opportunities within the Resource, Cannabis, Technology and Life Science sectors. Investors choose us because of our Editorial Team's reputation for providing independent, trusted reporting on what's driving today's markets. Public companies choose INN because even in challenging markets we consistently deliver results, build brand awareness and connect them with informed investors.

About Flinnwest Solutions

We're a passionate team of designers, engineers, digital strategists, writers, producers, code artists, and video creators at the service of our client to help them achieve brand awareness. "FlinnWest Solutions has the toolbox to make your challenges their solution" - Grady Flinn, CEO FlinnWest Solutions

About Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (CNVC) is the exclusive Cannabis worldwide licensee of the proprietary and patent protected BioHarvest technology. It is the first and only industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. By adopting this technology and building adequate cells production capacity, Canna-V-Cell's objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use.

