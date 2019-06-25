

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced Tuesday that its shareholders approved all the resolutions put up at its 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders at the National Convention Hall of Yokohama.



At the meeting, shareholders approved the appropriation of retained earnings for the 120th fiscal year and amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. They also approved the election of 11 directors following the expiration of the term of all existing directors.



The new board of directors comprises 11 individuals, seven of whom are independent outside directors.



The meeting was attended by 2,814 shareholders and ran for three hours and 22 minutes.



