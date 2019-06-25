Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Worth $12.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market by Technology (Immunoassay, NGS, PCR, In Situ Hybridization), Cancer Type (Breast, Lung, Colorectal), Biomarker Type (Genomic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers), Application (Diagnostics, Prognostics) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market is projected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2024 from USD 7.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1250

Growth in this market is driven by the increasing incidences of cancer across the globe and the growing use of biomarkers in tumor profiling. Also, the increase in cancer research & funding initiatives and technological advancements in profiling technologies are propelling market growth.

By technology, immunoassays are expected to account for the largest share of Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market

Based on technology, Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market has been segmented into immunoassays, in-situ hybridization, next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), mass spectrometry, microarrays, and other technologies. The immunoassays segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This can be attributed to the fact that these assays are used as a gold standard to conduct tumor profiling on a large scale as they help measure the presence and concentration of analytes in a sample. These tests are used for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment decisions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market"

121 - Tables

38 - Figures

223 - Pages

The use of profiling techniques is increasing with the rising incidence of breast cancer

Based on cancer type, Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market has been segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, and other cancers. In 2018, the breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market. The high prevalence of breast cancer across the globe is the primary factor contributing to the large share of this segment. Cancer requires the use of different profiling techniques for early diagnosis and screening.

Genetic biomarkers are being used widely for novel biomarker discovery

Based on biomarker type, Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market is segmented into genetic biomarkers, protein biomarkers, and other biomarkers. In 2018, genetic biomarkers accounted for the largest share of Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of these biomarkers during cancer diagnosis & prognosis and in the biomarker discovery process.

Increasing research for cancers is propelling the use of cancer/tumor profiling technologies

Based on applications, Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market is segmented into research and clinical applications. The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing focus on biomarker discovery for drug development along with the rapidly growing field of personalized medicine. Additionally, the growing funding for cancer research is propelling the growth of the market.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1250

North America to dominate Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market during the forecast period

In 2018, North America dominated global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, followed by Europe. Increasing investments for the discovery & development of biomarkers, growing demand for personalized therapeutics, rising adoption of advanced omics technologies for cancer research, and the increasing use of biomarkers for drug development with regard to the rising incidences of cancer are the factors propelling the growth of the market in the region. The presence of a large number of global players in this region is another key factor contributing to the large share of this market segment.

Prominent players in Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market are Illumina, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (US), HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Genomic Health Inc. (US), Caris Life Sciences (US), Helomics Corporation (US), NanoString Technologies, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), RiboMed Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), and Foundation Medicine (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Circulating Biomarkers, Region, End User, Investments, Market Dynamics, Platform Comparison (NGS, PCR), Competitive Landscape (Acquisition, Mergers, Collaboration, Competitive technology) - Global Forecasts to 2022

Cancer Biomarkers Market by Type (Protein Biomarker, Genetic Biomarker), Cancer Type (Breast, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lung), Profiling Technology (Omics, Imaging, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics), Application (Diagnosis, Prognostics, R&D) - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430\

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cancer-tumor-profiling-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cancer-tumor-profiling.asp

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg