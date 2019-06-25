DMI Presents Wexer CEO Paul Bowman with a DMI Digital Leader Award

Fitness Industry Disruptor Honored for Making Virtual Exercise Accessible through Mobile App

LONDON, June 25, 2019a global mobility solutions and digital transformation leader, has named the Chief Executive Officer of Wexer , Paul Bowman, its June DMI Digital Leader Award recipient. The monthly award recognizes corporate innovators who are transforming industry and delivering increased business value through the use of cutting-edge technologies.



Wexer supports fitness facilities in 58 countries and on five continents with digital fitness content, empowering gym members to workout wherever they may be located beyond the four walls of their brick-and-mortar gyms. Its mobile application fuses personalized communication with club-specific live-streaming and on-demand workout classes , dramatically improving member retention and overall club satisfaction.

"As market leaders in virtual fitness, we aggregate digital fitness content from world-class brands and influencers, enabling the fitness chains we partner with to remain relevant in this rapidly-evolving industry," says Bowman. "Perhaps what we're most proud of is the ability to meet fitness enthusiasts of all levels, shapes and sizes where they already are- on their cell phones. We empower people with virtual exercise that is accessible anywhere, anytime, thus contributing to an overall sense of wellness for users across the globe. That is its own reward."

"DMI has been honored to partner with Wexer since 2015 and there is no innovator more deserving of a DMI Digital Leader Award than Paul Bowman," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "As Wexer explores commercial expansion beyond fitness chains, into the hotel industry and global corporate offices, DMI looks forward to supporting Wexer with its mobile and digital transformation needs. We're excited to take this successful partnership to the next level."

Journalists are encouraged to explore the Wexer virtual exercise platform, which can be accessed here , to personally take part in a wide range of online fitness classes including "Flat Tummy in No Time", "Booty Booster", "Ballet Cardio Blast", "Stretch and Relax", "Sixpack Attack" and "Insane Leg Burnout", among dozens of others, free of charge!

Wexer CEO, Paul Bowman and DMI CEO, Sunny Bajaj are both available for interview. To learn more, visit www.wexer.com .

