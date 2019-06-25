

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - The expansion of Ford plants in far South Side of Chicago at an expense of $1 billion is expected to provide a fillip to the company's car manufacturing.



Ford's one of the oldest plant with 95 years of history is now transformed into a high tech manufacturing facility to support production of Ford Explorer. The upgrading should please customers who are waiting for Lincoln Aviator too. Police Interceptor Utility vehicles also will be manufactured here. The focus of the plant will shift from sedans to high-priced sports utility vehicles.



The company has used 500 truckloads of new equipment, including 600 robots for the new automated plant. New 3-D printers, paint shop, body shop, tooling facility, etc. could save money and time.



When all is set, Ford would be able to bring out a vehicle in every 52 seconds. In 2018, the company has produced 335 thousand vehicles.



