Seasoned Enterprise Mobility Expert Jim Le Joins Calero

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Technology Expense Management and Managed Mobility Services software, announced the addition of enterprise mobility expert, Jim Le, to lead its rapidly growing Managed Mobility Services (MMS) business and product line. The announcement comes as the company continues to build upon the momentum it achieved in 2018, having already booked new MMS business in 2019 with multiple Fortune Global 1000 enterprises. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

"I'm extremely excited to have Jim onboard," said Joe Pajer, Calero's President and CEO. "Mobility management is a core part of our growth strategy and Jim is an exceptionally talented leader with a strong track record of turning innovative concepts into market-leading products. His extensive experience with high-growth software companies and entrepreneurial approach will be a terrific asset as our company continues to expand our mobility business globally."

Le brings 20 years of experience in building and leading cross-functional teams to help drive the product lifecycle from ideation to launch and implementation. As Director, Mobility Software and Solutions, Le will be responsible for Calero's overall MMS strategy.

Prior to Calero, Le worked for VMWare Airwatch where he was responsible for ensuring their Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution met the needs of rugged and line of business devices and use cases for 25+ Fortune 500 companies, including top 10 U.S. retailers. While there, he helped achieve record year-over-year revenue growth. His products were recognized as segment leaders in Gartner's Magic Quadrant and IDC Marketscape publications.

Prior to VMWare Airwatch, Le served as Sr. Director, Implementation and Consulting Services for Contract Logix. In this role, he led countless successful software deployments by cultivating a culture of teamwork, continuous growth, and empowerment. Throughout his career, Le has held progressive leadership roles with IdhaSoft, Manhattan Associates and J.M. Huber Corporation. Le holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University in Supply Chain/Logistics and an MBA in Computer Information Systems from Georgia State University, J. Mack Robinson College of Business.

About Calero

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at http://www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

