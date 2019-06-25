PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Appoints Automotive Industry Executive To Drive Remarketing Platform Sales

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PBX) (OTCQB: PWWBF) (Frankfurt: 1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a leading online automotive auction, remarketing and vehicle acquisition and sales platform in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Rizek as VP Business Development.

Sam has over 25 years of executive experience in the North American automotive industry. After graduating from Ryerson University with a major in Business Management, Sam worked for Toyota Canada in Logistics and Vehicle Distribution and later as Area Sales Manager in their Pacific Zone in B.C. Sam then spent three years as Regional Manager in the U.S. Pacific Northwest for HigherGear Group CRM software. In 2009, Sam was appointed National Sales Manager for DealerSocket, an industry leading CRM provider. Sam subsequently assumed the role of National Director of Sales & Business Development for DealerSocket where due to his focus on superior customer service he differentiated the company from the competition and grew the Canadian team to 20+ employees and a 25% market share. Also, while at DealerSocket Sam worked at the top corporate level with some of the largest dealer groups in Canada and the United States, including leading dealer groups in the vast California market.

Mike Moen, President and COO of PowerBand, commented: "We are very pleased to have someone of Sam's experience and level of success join the PowerBand team. Sam will be utilizing his vast network of industry contacts to expand the use of PowerBand's used vehicle remarketing platform among larger dealership groups, commercial, leasing and rental companies, with a particular focus on the U.S. market."

"I am looking very forward to introducing PowerBand's comprehensive used vehicle remarketing services to the thousands of dealers and corporate clients that I have dealt with over the years" stated Sam Rizek. "I believe PowerBand is positioned to become an industry leader in the remarketing, export and vehicle financing sectors of the automotive industry".

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has developed and commercialized a leading-edge used vehicle online remarketing auction platform, the PowerBand Exchange, that incorporates the industry's latest auction technologies, inventory management, market intelligence, and appraisal processes. In addition, with receipt of its Exporter Licence, PowerBand is well positioned to actively participate in the USD$10 billion cross-border used vehicle export market.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Goldman, VP Corporate Development

P: 1-866-768-7653

rgoldman@powerbandsolutions.com

