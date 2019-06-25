NEP Group Acquires HDR, Expanding Its Broadcast and Media Solutions Capabilities in Europe and Worldwide

PITTSBURGH, Pa. USA, June 25, 2019, the leading worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase, a full-service production partner headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The agreement became effective on June 17, 2019, and the deal is expected to close in early Q3 or Q4 of this year, conditional upon the approval of the Swedish Competition Authority. Prior to closing, NEP and HDR will continue to operate as separate and independent companies.HDR was founded in 2007 and today employs more than 100 employees who support clients in the live sports, entertainment and broadcast markets in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The addition of HDR is consistent with NEP's stated strategy to become the world leader in Broadcast Services and Media Solutions and increases NEP's ability to serve its clients in the Nordic region and worldwide. The acquisition provides NEP's European divisions growth opportunities through the addition of HDR's broadcast centers and extensive studio footprint in the region, as well as opportunities in the reality and unscripted live TV market.The addition of HDR provides both companies' clients with access to an even more robust set of outsourced, end-to-end solutions supported by a deeper pool of skilled engineers and technicians."This acquisition will be great for our clients in Europe and globally," said, Global President, NEP Broadcast Services. "Adding HDR's resources to NEP's gives us the ability to offer the 'best of the best' in innovative technical solutions, talent and resources, led by strong local management teams.""This is a great cultural fit," added, President of NEP Europe. "Our organizations share similar values and are founded on service-oriented cultures that are centred on delivering exceptional results through innovative solutions. We have a great deal of respect for HDR's work and their team.""I'm proud of what we've accomplished in only a little more than a decade," said, CEO of HDR. "We're excited about joining the NEP Worldwide Network as the next step in our evolution. Being a part of a high-quality organization will be a tremendous benefit to our staff and our clients."After a brief transition period following closing, HDR will become part of NEP and will go to market as NEP.Terms of the deal were not disclosed.To learn more about NEP's full range of broadcast, live event and media solutions, visit www.nepgroup.com.Visit www.hdresources.seto learn more about HDR.# # #

