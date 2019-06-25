Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot reporting on the recent rush of large scale distribution deals surrounding new CBD products.

Companies featured include American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH), BioHemp International, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKIT), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) and LinkResPet (OTC Pink: LRSV).

Read the full article on Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com//News/2019/cannabis/06250CBD-WalmartKroger.asp

A recent CNBC article commented on how Kroger, the nation's largest grocery retailer, recently announced that they "will now sell hemp-derived CBD topical products, including creams, balms and oils, in 945 stores, across 17 states", a Company Spokeswoman said in a statement to CNBC on Tuesday. The grocery chain joins a growing list of national retailers, including Walgreens, CVS, Vitamin Shoppe and GNC, that are beginning to stock shelves with the cannabis compound.

"Like many retailers, we are starting to offer our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD," the Kroger Spokeswoman said.

This brings us to American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH) who recently announced that distribution of Canyon Create's varicose vein cosmetic treatment, Vanexxe, is now available for sale on Walmart.com.

American Premium CEO, Ryan Fishoff commented, "We are pleased that our partner Canyon Create's Vanexxe is on WalMart.com! This is a huge accomplishment for them and great exposure for the product, which we anticipate will benefit our Company's marketing. Vanexxe is a revolutionary product that is entering the marketplace unchallenged; there is nothing like it that cosmetically addresses painful and unsightly varicose veins. Both Canyon and American Premium Water view this as just the first of a multi-tier, multi-national rollout strategy for the product."

According to Canyon, Vanexxe uses a proprietary formulation to eliminate the appearance of varicose veins.

Mr. Fishoff stated, "Our licensing arrangement with Canyon Create is the first of what I believe to be many positive developments. The Company is going to continue to push distribution in other channels and is negotiating to bring to market other products that Canyon currently has in development. We are continuing to focus on expanding distribution and having a diverse portfolio of products provides us more ammunition when going to big box retailers. The strategy of making acquisitions with unique technology is generating benefits for the company, and in turn, could continue to propel shareholder value. The Company is simultaneously working on many strategic initiatives. We are also in discussions about other potential distribution deals across multiple product categories with other retailers, and I look forward to providing updates to investors when appropriate. When all is said and done, I hope we can carve out our own path and create a value that is second to none."

Ludlow Research updated its opinion on American Premium Water Corporation, maintaining its short-term speculative target of $05 to $0.06 per share, based on a distribution deal with Walmart

BioHemp International, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKIT), is also looking to the future of their CBD distribution having announced that it has appointed American Premium Water Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Fishoff as Lead Advisor to the Company. Mr. Fishoff will assist Company CEO, Daniel Blum with M&A Strategy and CBD industry knowledge as the Company begins its consolidation rollup strategy.

Not only is there about to be a variety of CBD products offered for humans, but soon even our pets will have options as LinkResPet (OTC Pink: LRSV), a UK based CBD provider, recently announced partnering with American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH) to work on a new CBD water pet product, LYNKS CBD Pet Water. The beverage is infused with LinkResPet's CBD formula and created with American Premium's nano-technology, which allows greater absorption of CBD into the system will provide a new way for owners to treat their pets. Expected to launch in Q3 2019, LYNKS CBD Pet Water is the first product of its kind tailored for pets.

As more and more consumers globally demand access to regulated (primarily tested and quality controlled) CBD products we can expect to see more large retailers support some brand of CBD products on their shelves as well as online. The only questions remaining are which brands will stand out to consumers and which retailers will be the last to jump onboard the CBD craze.

For investors following cannabis stocks, Investor Ideas has created a stock directory of publicly traded CSE, TSX, TSXV, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX Marijuana/Hemp Stocks

