The Company has seen above average returns and decrease in costs following updates to marketing campaigns and business model

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders and investors with an update on the Company's marketing initiatives and successful transition into its omnichannel business model that has taken course of over 2019. The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss this update on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM PT.

An increased marketing budget and the opening of a physical retail location have been two of the most significant additions to Peekaboo Beans' initatives. Return on advertising spend (ROAS) typically averages a ratio of 2:1, however the Company's recent campaigns have been seeing a significantly higher average of 5:1. The physical retail location has provided the Company with an additional sales and marketing asset and allows for increased engagement with customers through various events and promotions.

The Company has also reported a significant decrease in spend as a result of the omnichannel business model that was implemented late 2018. Retail trends have pushed businesses to appeal to the millennial shopper through an online presence, which powered Peekaboo Beans' shift from direct sales to omni-channel model. The shift in the business model has significantly reduced operational costs though organization changes and lower software expenses, as well as other initiatives to reduce annual costs and generate higher revenue margins for the Company.

Traci Costa, CEO and President of Peekaboo Beans commented, "The results we are seeing through our increased marketing spend are very exciting as we are outperforming industry results. We have worked hard to transition the business model to expand the distribution of our brand and it has allowed us to continue to cut costs. In 2019 we will continue to focus on the growth through our omnichannel model and focus on building the Peekaboo Beans brand."

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

