Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Splashes into Summer with 'Play Your Way' Gameplay Campaign

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has announced a major gameplay change for their flagship mobile game Munzee. As part of the "Play Your Way" campaign, Freeze Tag has separated the Virtual and Physical Munzee Maps, introduced new leaderboards, and launched a new line of achievement badges.

"Munzee has always been about letting everyone "Play Your Way," and this latest update will allow players to do just that," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "Players can now choose to focus solely on physical or virtual gameplay, or continue doing both with ease."

The map split has separated the virtual and physical gameplay maps into two distinct playing areas. Previously if a virtual was deployed in an area, a physical could not be deployed within its proximity, and vice versa. Now players have the opportunity to expand deploys in their area with even more physical and virtual munzees.

The Munzee player community's reaction to the map split has been overwhelmingly positive. The separation of virtual and physical gameplay has been a long requested feature so that players could focus on their preferred style of gaming. Since the announcement of the split on Friday more than 17,000 new munzees have been deployed around the world.

Alongside the map split, there are now a variety of different leaderboard options to showcase the skills of different gameplay styles. This new update includes the creation of Virtual and Physical leaderboards, as well as daily, monthly, and yearly leaderboards for each type. The new leaderboards are viewable both online and in the mobile app. Players can choose between different leaderboards based on Munzee Type, Points Earned, and Time Period.

Alongside the new leaderboards also come all new leaderboard achievement badges. With so many different leaderboard types, Freeze Tag plans to release even more badges as the year goes on. At the launch of the "Play Your Way" campaign 24 new badges have been created for monthly leaderboard winners, as well as physical and virtual daily leaderboard winners. There are hundreds of different badge possibilities, so players are encouraged to stay tuned for more information.

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com.

