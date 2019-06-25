HighJump Transforms Supply Chain for Mexico's GAIA

Furniture retailer evolves warehousing and logistics to meet omnichannel demands in Latin America today and beyond

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, announces its selection by Mexican design furniture omnichannel retailer GAIA. GAIA exemplifies HighJump's growing global footprint and capabilities to meet the unique needs of retailers throughout Latin America with the connected, automated supply chain of the future.

Consumer expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice, and adaptability are rising. To meet these demands, companies in Latin America must capitalize on and enhance omnichannel retail. HighJump makes this possible for GAIA.

"You have to understand the complexity that sales on the Internet entail. It is not only selling. You have to think about all the factors of supply and compliance with the demand for speed and design - the assembly of items according to the wishes and tastes of each client, the date and time of delivery, and the process from the time of purchase through the product's delivery. It's an experience," commented Marina Bertoche, GAIA's Director of Operations.

GAIA is a nationally known brand and early adapter in the omnichannel sale of furniture. The company selected the HighJump Warehouse Management System (WMS) to optimize delivery and streamline workflows amongst its distribution center, stores, and ecommerce orders throughout the country. The HighJump WMS uniquely empowers GAIA with the flexibility and independence to modify the software to meet its unique requirements now and in the future. The result is an ongoing increase in distribution speed and efficiency, evolving sales and maximizing EBITDA.

"HighJump has empowered customers to innovate and succeed with world-class supply chain management solutions for more than 30 years," said David Houser, senior vice president of international sales and operations at HighJump. "Our solutions give retailers the freedom to control their own destinies. GAIA is a great example of this - turning the challenges of ecommerce for the Latin American supply chain into a competitive differentiator. HighJump will be an ideal solution for years to come - allowing quick and efficient response to change."

Raffaello Starace, cofounder of GAIA, adds, "GAIA has acquired the most flexible, adaptive and powerful warehouse management system, with the aim of implementing it in all our points of sale and distribution center to achieve visibility, total inventory management and most importantly, the fulfillment of our promise made to our client: live design as you want!"

HighJump is part of international technology company Körber AG, falling under the umbrella of the Business Unit Software of the Business Area Logistics Systems.

