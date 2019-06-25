Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited's Northern Lights Organics Farm Launches Field Test Plots

Results to Inform 200 - 300 Acreage Expansion for 2020 Hemp Growing Season

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25th, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) is pleased to announce the Company's Northern Lights Organics 70% owned farm in Northern BC has planted four field test plots from seedlings and seeds harvested in the Northern Lights Organics nursery.

"We are making terrific use of our growing season this year to advance our business model toward a full scale certified organic hemp harvest in 2020," said Mr. Arthur Halleran, President, Northern Lights Organics Farm. "As previously reported our nursery production is ahead of our schedule, allowing us to plant two field test plots comprising of 4,000 seedlings grown in our nursery, and two field test plots planted directly with 2,000 Northern Lights Organics seeds."

The test plots will be harvested in September 2019 and analyzed for hemp biomass and percentage CBD. The economic data comparison between seedling plots and direct seed planting plots will provide Northern Lights Organics with important information as it substantially increases planted acreage in 2020.

Northern Lights Organics Field Test Plot Highlights

4,000 seedlings planted in two field test plots

2,000 seeds planted in two field test plots

Harvest to take place in September 2019

Hemp biomass and CBD analysis to inform scaling up to 200-300-acre planting for 2020 growing season

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, Interim President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada - and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

