FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Having overseen the recent renewal of the Board, with six new Directors appointed in the last two years together with the new strategic direction of the Company, Wolfhart Hauser has informed the Board that he believes it would be appropriate for the Company to commence planning for his succession. Wolfhart Hauser will therefore not be standing for re-election at the AGM.

With effect from the end of the AGM on 25 July 2019, David Robbie, Senior Independent Director, will become interim Chairman of the Board and will oversee a formal and rigorous process to select a new Chairman in accordance with UK Corporate Governance Code recommendations. That process has already commenced.

Commenting, Wolfhart Hauser said:

"Having renewed the Board through the appointment of independent directors with a diverse range of skills and expertise focused on the future of mobility services and overseen the appointment of Matthew Gregory as Chief Executive and Ryan Mangold as Chief Financial Officer to drive delivery of the strategy, it is now time for me to move on. I am confident that the clear path forward laid out for the Group in our strategy announcement on 30 May is the best way to deliver enhanced sustainable value to all shareholders, and that the Board and management team will execute these plans at pace."

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Alison Lea, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

