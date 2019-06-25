Picton Property Income Ltd - Long Term Incentive Plan Awards Vesting

25 June 2019

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN AWARDS VESTING

Picton (LSE:PCTN) announces the vesting of share awards previously granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") under the Picton Property Income Limited 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

In respect of the LTIP awards granted on 27 January 2017 the following ordinary shares have now vested and been exercised over the number of ordinary shares set out below:

PDMR Number of shares vested Jay Cable 133,893

The linked tax qualifying option has not been exercised and has therefore lapsed.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

