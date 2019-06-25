sprite-preloader
25.06.2019 | 17:31
Picton Property Income Ltd - Long Term Incentive Plan Awards Vesting

London, June 25

25 June 2019

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN AWARDS VESTING

Picton (LSE:PCTN) announces the vesting of share awards previously granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") under the Picton Property Income Limited 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

In respect of the LTIP awards granted on 27 January 2017 the following ordinary shares have now vested and been exercised over the number of ordinary shares set out below:

PDMRNumber of shares vested
Jay Cable133,893

The linked tax qualifying option has not been exercised and has therefore lapsed.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information:

Tavistock
Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton Property Income Limited
Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton is a UK REIT, established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £685 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2019). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS


