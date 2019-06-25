Insurance Fraud Detection Market Worth $7.9 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Component (Solutions (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, and GRC), Service) Application Area (Claims Fraud, Identity Theft, Payment and Billing Fraud, and Money Laundering), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Insurance Fraud Detection Market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2019 to USD 7.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during the forecast period.

The major aspects driving the Insurance Fraud Detection Market are the need to effectively manage huge volumes of identities by organizations; improving operational efficiency & enhancing the customer experience; increasing adoption of advanced analytics techniques; and stringent regulatory compliances. The Insurance Fraud Detection Market is growing drastically on account of the proliferation of cloud-based services in the insurance sector and increasing threats & frauds in this sector.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Insurance Fraud Detection Market"

83 - Tables

37 - Figures

183 - Pages

Request PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139715396

Authentication solution segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The authentication technology refers to the process of verifying the identity of the users, devices, or systems. Authentication plays a crucial role in the Insurance Fraud Detection Market. Fraud authentication helps enterprises to protect customer identity from the fraudsters. While fraud analytics helps detect fraudulent activities and the possibilities of fraud incidents happening in the future, fraud authentication is more inclined toward the prevention of such cases. Fraud authentication helps enterprises maintain the credibility of transactions/information by blocking unauthorized access to the information or identifying false inputs from the users. Based on the use cases and complexity, authentication solutions can be categorized as Single-Factor Authentication (SFA), and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and the increasing need for simple and less complex SFA and MFA authentication solutions will fuel the demand for authentication solutions.

Managed services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

An increase in the number of customers demanding for managed services across the globe is expected to result in higher growth of these services. Managed services, which include managing databases and collecting data, are outsourced to managed service providers (MSP). Managed security service providers (MSSPs) offer specialized security services to other companies. Managed Security Services (MSS) are available in many forms such as pure system management, sophisticated fraud investigators, on-premises device monitoring and management services, and cloud services. Since these services require attention regularly, it becomes difficult for insurance organizations to manage them along with their core business operations. As a result, these companies are rapidly outsourcing their Insurance Fraud Detection services to specialized service providers known as MSSPs.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=139715396

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period

The primary forces driving the APAC market growth are the rising technology adoption in the insurance sector, and the increase in the number of startups in APAC countries, especially India. In recent years, the APAC region has witnessed tremendous economic growth, political transformations, and social changes. The region has a large number of established small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the insurance sector, which are growing at an exponential rate to cater to their broad customer base. The insurance sector in this region is gaining demand due to the value of proposition seen by the customers in this sector, and they are beginning to purchase various insurance policies. Moreover, the ease of transactions due to the advent of digital transactions, low premiums, and high term amounts are luring customers to invest in this sector.

The rise of digital channels has paved way to a number of challenges and opened a new gate for fraudsters who wanted to steal the potential information from the customers as well as organizations. However, due to the increasing sophistication levels of threats, China, India, and Japan have all updated or introduced new national cybersecurity policies. Although, initially the APAC region was outsourcing its network infrastructure security, as it was not in a position to handle complex and multiple cyber threats, the scenario is changing gradually due to the emergence of a wide range of security players, high penetration of cloud-based services, and increasing cloud security offerings by vendors in the region. These vendors are offering enhanced insurance fraud detection solutions, which will enable the insurance organizations to seamlessly deliver their services and products to their customers without worrying about the security.

Various growth strategies have been adopted by the major players to increase their market presence, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, business expansions, and product developments. Some of the major technology vendors in the Insurance Fraud Detection Market are FICO (US), IBM (US), BAE Systems (UK), SAS Institute (US), Experian (Ireland), LexisNexis (US), iovation (US), FRISS (Netherlands), SAP (Germany), Fiserv (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Simility (US), Kount (US), Software AG (Germany), BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions (India), and Perceptiviti (India).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh



MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/insurance-fraud-detection-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/insurance-fraud-detection.asp