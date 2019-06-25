

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dismissing columnist E. Jean Carroll's rape allegation President Donald Trump said, 'She is not my type.'



Trump said it never happened and the allegation of rape in a department store dressing room is a 'fiction.' Previously he said that the allegation was to sell a new book.



Carroll's allegation was first published in New York magazine on Friday.



The article says Carroll met Trump in Manhattan's luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman and she recognized him as the real estate tycoon. Trump was there for buying a present for a girl. They joked around encouraging each other to try on some lingerie. She says he sexually assaulted her as she went to a dressing room.



She was around 50 at that time and she revealed the incident to two of her friends. One of the friends advised her not to complaint as 'he will bury you.'



The department store has confirmed that they have no video footage of any such incident.



Including Carroll, 16 women have alleged sexual misconduct from Trump and he has denied all accusations against him.



