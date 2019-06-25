

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks remain mostly negative in mid-day trading on Tuesday following the downward move seen earlier in the session. Selling pressure has remained somewhat subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages.



Currently, the major averages are off their lows of the session but stuck in the red. The Dow is down 47.72 points or 0.2 percent at 26,679.82, the Nasdaq is down 56.08 points or 0.7 percent at 7,949.62 and the S&P 500 is down 10.81 points or 0.4 percent at 2,934.54.



The weakness on Wall Street partly reflects a negative reaction to a Conference Board report showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of June.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 121.5 in June from a downwardly revised 131.3 in May. Economists had expected the index to dip to 132.0 from the 134.1 originally reported for the previous month.



With the much steeper than expected drop, the consumer confidence index slumped to its lowest level since hitting 120.6 in September of 2017.



'The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers' confidence,' said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board.



She added, 'Although the Index remains at a high level, continued uncertainty could result in further volatility in the Index and, at some point, could even begin to diminish consumers' confidence in the expansion.'



A separate report from the Commerce Department also unexpectedly showed a steep drop in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of May.



The Commerce Department said new home sales plunged by 7.8 percent to an annual rate of 626,000 in May after tumbling by 3.7 percent to a revised rate of 679,000 in April.



Economists had expected new home sales to climb by 1 percent to a rate of 680,000 from the 673,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Trading activity remains somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to a highly anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese Xi Jinping later this week.



Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan in an effort to kick start stalled trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies.



The outcome of the meeting could have a significant impact on traders' perception of the likelihood of the U.S. and China eventually reaching a long-term trade agreement.



Later this afternoon, trading may be impact by reaction to remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is due to speak at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York.



Traders are likely to keep a close eye on Powell's remarks for any clues about the timing of the interest rate cut telegraphed by the Fed after its last meeting.



Sector News



Software stocks have come under pressure over the course of the trading session, dragging the Dow Jones Software Index down by 1.8 percent. The index continues to give back ground after reaching a record high last Thursday.



Considerable weakness has also emerged among housing stocks, which have moved to the downside following the release of the disappointing new home sales data.



Reflecting the weakness in the housing sector, the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index has dropped by 1.4 percent on the day.



Natural gas stocks are also seeing notable weakness in mid-day trading, while substantial strength remains visible among tobacco stocks.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in another mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.4 basis points at 1.987 percent.



