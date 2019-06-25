Internet Marketing Company: Mansell & Mansell Attorneys Bring Justice For Their Clients And Obtain A Settlement in Excess of One Million Dollars

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / The renowned law firm Mansell & Mansell has successfully reached a settlement for 2 minor clients who were involved in a car accident.

Mansell & Mansell Injury Lawyers specialize in personal injury claims. With more than 35 years of experience of fighting for clients against big corporations or recalcitrant insurance companies, the law firm has secured many victories, even when dealing with complicated cases, which would otherwise be refused by less-experienced or reluctant lawyers. Over the course of years, the company has secured more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements as rightful compensation for their clients.

Mansell & Mansell, APC is proud to announce that they've reached a $1,400,000 settlement for another difficult case. The two minor clients were injured in a car accident on Pacific Coast Highway in July of 2017. The case was very complicated, involving 6 different claimants, 5 lawyers from 3 different states, dealing with 1 in-state insurance policy and 4 out-of-state insurance policies.

After lengthy negotiations and much legal maneuvering, the involved insurance companies finally agreed to stack their policy benefits, rather than take a credit for paid policies. This allowed a much greater recovery for the children. Moreover, Mansell & Mansell was able to recover the vast majority of insurance proceeds for the two children despite serious claims of the other parties, including four claims for wrongful death.

The settlement consisted of structured settlements for each child to provide college funding and lifetime benefits. The structures were submitted to the Superior Court Judge who approved the settlement as being in the best interests of the children. The children are doing very well now and are looking forward to their college years without the worry of tuition.

About Mansell & Mansell

Mansell & Mansell is a law firm specializing in personal injury claims. For over 35 years the lawyers of Mansell & Mansell have proven that they are more than capable to solve complex cases in the following areas:

personal injury,

car accident

motorcycle accidents

truck accidents

bicycle accidents

catastrophic injuries

industrial injuries

pedestrian accidents

premises liability

sidewalk accidents

slip and fall accidents

wrongful death.

CONTACT:

Mansell & Mansell Injury Lawyers, 1645 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028,

323-466-4900

http://mansell-law.com/

