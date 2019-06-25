Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee surgery implants, informs its shareholders that its Extraordinary General Meeting was held on Tuesday 25 June at 2 p.m. at the company's registered office in Martillac.

The number of shares held by the shareholders present or represented at the meeting was 10,123,945, hence a quorum of 22%.

All resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting were adopted.

Ludovic Lastennet, Chief Executive Officer of IMPLANET, said: "I would like to thank all the shareholders present, represented or voting by post for their commitment and support at our ordinary and extraordinary General Meetings. This week we announced our first orders as part of the partnerships with Kico Knee and SeaSpine, this is an encouraging step. We continue to focus on the strategic priorities we have set ourselves, including accelerating IMPLANET's business development in the high-potential markets of the United States and Australia."

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be made available, by the statutory deadlines, on the Company's website: https://www.implanet-invest.com/assemblee-generale

Next press release: 2019 1st half revenue, 10 July after market close

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the Jazz latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005806/en/

Contacts:

Implanet

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tel.: +33(0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@Implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu