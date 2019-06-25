wi-Q Technologies: Mecca Bingo Deploys Mobile Ordering

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo have launched mobile ordering for in-venue food and drinks across mutliple UK sites.

Following multiple successful trials, wi-Q Technologies has announced that it has begun deploying its cloud-based mobile ordering and payment platform wi-Q into Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo venues in the United Kingdom.

Owned by The Rank Group Plc, Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo, will deploy wi-Q in 89 venues to enhance the customer experience with from-the-table, food and beverage ordering and payment. From their own device, customers will have instant access to an intuitive online menu, and can browse, order and pay, with additional customer-centric features including promotional deals and customisable items.

Payments will be processed by Barclaycard, allowing customers to pay quickly and securely.

The deployment of wi-Q marks yet another commitment to mobile engagement from The Rank Group Plc. In 2017, Grosvenor Casinos launched its Grosvenor Live Casino App and went on to win the "Best Mobile Casino Product" at the EGR Operator Awards 2018. The app allows users to enjoy an immersive gaming experience on their Android or iOS device, and as of late 2018 had already taken £1.7m in bets.

Graham Cornhill, Co-Founder and Managing Director of wi-Q, says, "wi-Q is delighted to announce deployment into Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo. The move away from app-based solutions to intuitive cloud technology is where the wider hospitality industry is heading, and The Rank Group Plc are working with us in a wider capacity to lead the market. wi-Q represents the next generation of mobile ordering and payment technology, and we look forward to working with Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo on their long-term digital engagement strategy."

Eddie Hall, Head of Food & Beverage for the Rank Group comments: "We see the introduction of this technology as a huge step forward in driving our passion for a great customer experience in club. Our customers tells us they love the speed, convenience and ease of use of the platform. We look forward to continuing to innovate this technology to enhance our customer experience for the future."

wi-Q is a fully brand customisable, cloud-based mobile ordering platform, which is live in numerous restaurants and hotel brands around the world. Utilising partnerships with the leading POS, PMS and payment providers, wi-Q allows venues to seamlessly and quickly integrate mobile ordering and payments into their existing systems and operations.

wi-Q's scalable technology delivery and SaaS pricing model has enabled venues including major brand hotels and restaurants to experience a fast and substantial return on investment thanks to significant increases in average order value and number of orders placed.

For more information on Grosvenor Casinos, please visit: www.grosvenorcasinos.com

For more information on Mecca Bingo, please visit: www.meccabingo.com

For more information on wi-Q please visit: www.wi-q.com

About Us

wi-Q Technologies is the British hospitality-technology company behind wi-Q and Mi-Room, the award-winning, mobile ordering and digital experience platforms deployed in hotels and F&B outlets around the world.

Through an innovative web-based application, customers interact with a venue's F&B menu, products or guest services via one fully-brand customizable, multilingual and multi-tenanted front end, which they access via the internet browser on their own device. There is no app to download and no registration to complete.

Features include: POS/PMS-integrated ordering and payments, automatic language translation, dietary / allergen filters and a plethora of payment options including Split the Bill, Credit / Debit Card, Charge to Mobile, PayPal and even cryptocurrency. All of these features are instantly accessible in the customers' native language through an intuitive user-interface that is proven to boost engagement and revenue.

For the venue, the easy-to-use Back Office integrates with world leading POS and PMS providers, including Oracle Hospitality, Amadeus and Agilisys. It also facilitates real time menu updates, revenue reports and the integration of third-party technology and services - such as loyalty schemes or data-driven marketing tools.

SOURCE: wi-Q Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549802/Mecca-Bingo-Deploys-Mobile-Ordering