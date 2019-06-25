Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) has announced that today it has placed a new €250m Euro PP bond issue with top-tier European institutional investors.

The issue was a major success and was largely oversubscribed. The bonds will comprise two tranches: one 7-year €130m tranche bearing an annual coupon of 1.749%, and one 8-year €120m tranche bearing an annual coupon of 2.000%. They will be admitted for trading on Euronext Access as from 5 July 2019.

This bond issue, which was completed under favourable conditions for Sopra Steria, enables the Group to extend the maturity of its borrowings and continue its strategy of diversifying its sources of financing. This long- term financing will allow Sopra Steria to pursue its growth ambitions.

The proceeds from this bond issue will be partly used to refinance the existing Euro PP bond issued in 2013 for an amount of €180m, with an annual coupon of 4.250%, maturing in July 2019.

The issue was arranged by Natixis and Société Générale.

Upcoming events

Friday, 26 July 2019: Publication of 2019 half-year results (before market) and presentation meeting

Disclaimer

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy bonds in any country, in particular the United States. The distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations in certain countries, and persons in possession of this press release are responsible for enquiring about and complying with any applicable restrictions.

