Live Rite Structured Recovery Corp: Live Rite's New Resource Center

ROSEVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Live Rite Structured Recovery Corp's Residential Recovery Resource Center in Roseville, MI is a one-stop shop for all the needs of a person recovering from drugs or alcohol and their loved ones.

Whether you require an entirely structured environment to get your life back on track or you are just in need of weekly 12 step meetings to support you through your recovery, you will be welcomed to Live Rite with open arms.

When you arrive at our Recovery Resource Center, one of our caring staff members will assist you in finding whatever you need: housing resources, clothing, food, employment/staffing, community service, life skills education, legal assistance, peer and family recovery coaching, spiritual recovery, art recovery, yoga, fitness, after care, NA, AA, NAR-ANON, Refuge Recovery, and so much more!

One of the best things about our program is that almost everyone you'll encounter in your experience with Live Rite will be able to relate to your struggle; Most of our staff members are in long-term recovery and are proof that recovery works! You can always feel comfortable reaching out and leaning on one of us because we've been where you are, we got through it, and it helps us to help you!

Since we are a non-profit organization, we rely on fundraising, donations, sponsors, and volunteers to help us continue to offer these services to men and women in recovery.

We have a donation program where you can have your loved one's name on a plaque, lobby plaque, individual plaque, or a bench on the RRRC premises either in memory or in honor of.

Our largest fundraising event is our 3rd Annual Battle of the Bands Fundraiser which is coming up on September 22, 2019 from 2pm until 7pm at Steffens Park, 33000 Garfield Road, Fraser, MI 48026. There will not only be music, we will have speakers, education, vendors, and lots of fun! We have several bands already participating but we are looking for more, as well as sponsors and vendors to be a part of this spectacular event!

Please join us for the Grand Opening and official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, August 2, 2019. The official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place at 5:00 PM with festivities until 7:00 PM. Join us for a tour of our unique building, refreshments, delicious appetizers, and more!

The many ways to support Live Rite are listed on our website at www.liveritestructuredcorp.com. Our front door is always open Monday-Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm, and our back red doors are open Tuesday-Saturday from 6 pm until 9 pm. Come on in and ask one of our Recovery Care Technicians for a tour of our amazing facility! We look forward to seeing you!

Contact Info:

Name: Brenda Maks, President

Email: liveritestructuredcorp@gmail.com

Organization: Live Rite Structured Recovery Corp

Address: 27700 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI 48066

Phone: (586)217-5899

Website: www.liveritestructuredcorp.com

SOURCE: Live Rite Structured Recovery Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549842/Live-Rites-New-Resource-Center