Pay BTC, ETH and More with Apple Pay or Samsung Pay with Zeux - The World's First Crypto Mobile-Payment App

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Mobile phones give us power to do almost anything. As well as making and receiving calls, through our phones we can access the Internet, play games, listen to music, book an Uber and pay for things in almost all stores.

But the competition is fierce in the mobile space, with many business models being designed purely with one function and accessibility in mind - an app.

Apps allow businesses to be customer-focused and provide personalisation services to meet their needs. And one in particular, Zeux, has caught a lot of attention recently setting itself apart by integrating payments, banking and investments.

Zeux has launched its product at the right time. In a seamingly saturated market where we have the likes of Monzo, Revolut and Starling Bank widely used, Zeux has managed to address a real pain-point for everyday crypto users. So what makes this London-based fintech stand out from other competitors in the industry? It's capability to simplify financial services and provide fast and easy crypto payments.

Simplifying financial services

Similar to a digital bank, Zeux provides payments and banking services in both traditional and digital currencies - combining the best of both worlds.

Zeux has a fresh and integrated approach that gives its customers the ability to access the best traditional and digital investment opportunities, getting competitive returns, while being able to manage all their financial accounts with ease. Zeux offers 6% deposit interest rate for customers' crypto deposits in both BTC and USDT with no fixed term, so customers can take their money out at anytime. What's more, the product will be available for all customers around the world so everyone can take advantage of maximizing their assets from an FCA regulatory entity.

Fast and Easy Crypto Payments

Zeux has also revolutionised crypto payments for everyone. Rather than wait years for merchants to accept cryptocurrency, Zeux has put the consumer at the heart of its product and operations, and created a solution to allow them to pay with crypto in all stores that accept Apple Pay or Samsung Pay - and in just one click.

They have simplified the concept to allow customers to spend their cryptocurrencies - such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto tokens - like they would any traditional currency - such as GBP or USD.

So when the value of crypto is on the rise, it allows customers to take advantage, at any given moment, to make real-world purchases from their gains. Game changer.

Zeux has also signed with Coinbase, a crypto trading venue currently valued at $8 billion that generated $1.3 billion in revenue in 2018. This collaboration is a significant upgrade as Coinbase will function as a crypto-fiat gateway for Zeux's crypto payments.

What's more, Zeux charges no fees for payments, crypto-conversion or transfers giving maximum benefits for the consumer.

So in a world where mobiles are used for nearly every single aspect of life, Zeux has provided an innovative solution to multiple everyday issues. And with this new found accessibility, mass adoption of cryptocurrency is highly likely. Want to be on top of your game and master your financial future? Zeux has an app for that.

About Zeux

Zeux has just completed the presale of their token ZeuxCoin (ZUC) at the end of May, which gives holders cashback on crypto payments and reduced investment transaction fees, which raised 5000 ETH in less than 2 full days. Their token sale is live now on their website from 7 June - 5 July 2019.

Zeux is available in the UK on iOS and Android, launching across the rest of Europe later this year and the wider-world in 2020.

