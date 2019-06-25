

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended slightly weak on Tuesday as investors seemed reluctant to create fresh positions due to worries about geopolitical tensions and uncertainty about trade.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down by 0.1%. Germany's DAX declined 0.38% and France's CAC 40 ended 0.13% down, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.08%. Switzerland's SMI ended flat.



Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine ended weak.



Denmark, Finland, Ireland and Turkey closed higher, while Belgium and Iceland ended flat.



The mood was extremely cautious in Europe following the U.S. decision to slap sanctions on Tehran. The Iranian government said the measures spell the 'permanent closure' for diplomacy between the two nations.



Also, traders were skeptical whether the United States and China will make any progress on trade at the G20 summit beginning on Friday.



The president is 'comfortable with any outcome' from the talks, a senior U.S. official reportedly said on Monday.



In France, Publicis Groupe shed nearly 4%. Carrefour declined 3.5%. Michelin, Renault, Kering, Peugeot and Credit Agricole lost 1 to 2.7%.



Shares of Capgemini spurted nearly 8.5% after the company announced an agreement to by Altran, an engineering and digital services company, for a consideration of 3.6 billion euros. Shares of Altran soared nearly 22%.



Airbus Group, Dassault Systemes and Accor ended with solid gains.



German stocks Wirecard, Continental, Covestro, E.ON, Siemens and Adidas ended lower by 1 to 2%. Infineon, HeidelbergCement, Henkel and Merck closed notably higher.



In the UK market, IAG and EasyJet lost 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Experian, Flutter Entertainment and Barclays also closed weak.



Meanwhile, 3I Group, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Antofagasta, Land Securities, BAE Systems, Just Eat, Hargreaves Lansdown and RSE Insurance closed on a firm note.



In the U.K., Boris Johnson, who is widely expected to become the Prime Minister, confirmed he will take the U.K. out of the European Union in October with or without agreeing a deal with the bloc.



In economic news, UK retail sale volumes declined the most since the financial crisis a decade ago, the latest survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed.



Sweden producer price inflation slowed to the weakest level in fifteen months in May, Statistics Sweden said.



Meanwhile, producer price inflation in Spain slowed as well in May, recording the weakest pace in nearly eighteen months, according to data released by statistical office INE.



In Germany, construction orders dropped in April, falling by about 1.7% month-on-month.



France's manufacturing confidence deteriorated in June, survey results from the statistical office Insee said. The manufacturing sentiment index dropped to 102 in June from 104 in May.



