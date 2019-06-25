

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat after a lackluster session on Tuesday, as investors stayed cautious, looking for fresh direction.



Reports that London-based exchanges are preparing to delist Swiss stocks this week following the spat between Switzerland and Brussles over their relationship weighed on sentiment and prompted investors to largely stay away on the sidelines.



The benchmark SMI ended at 9,898.90, little changed from previous close of 9,898.85. The index, which eased to a low of 9,869.02, rose to 9,939.43 around early afternoon, but faltered again and pared its gains as the session progressed.



On Monday, the SMI ended down 23.98 points, or 0.24%, at 9,898.85, after having shed about 0.56% a session earlier.



Adecco Group shares declined 1.3%. Richemont, ABB, UBS Group, Alcon and Swatch Group shed 0.5 to 0.75%. LafargeHolcim, SGS and Swiss Re also closed weak.



Credit Suisse ended lower by about 0.4%. The bank said that it has combined its open-architecture business-to-business investment fund platform, Credit Suisse InvestLab, with Allfunds Group, a funds solutions provider in Spain.



Novartis moved up by about 0.75% after the company said that it remains committed to developing treatments for fatty liver disease despite Conatus Pharmaceuticals, which partnered with Novartis to develop treatments for fatty liver disease, announcing on Monday that its top prospect failed in a mid-stage trial.



Sika, Givaudan, Lonza Group and Swiss Life Holding posted modest gains.



