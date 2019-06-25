First Colombia Development Corp. Appoints Blair Mullin as Chief Financial Officer

SAUSALITO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / First Colombia Development Corp. ("FCOL") (OTC PINK: FCOL) today announced the appointment of Blair Mullin as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Mullin will assume CFO duties from Cindy Kelly, who has served in the position since 2011 and will be retained as a consultant through the end of July to assist with a smooth and efficient transition.

Most recently, Mr. Mullin has been primarily involved in consulting and interim CFO roles, with both public and private companies, in a wide variety of industries, in numerous capacities including turnarounds, startups, capital-raising, administration, governance, clean-up, infrastructure, business planning and accounting.

"We are delighted that Blair has agreed to join us as CFO of FCOL," said Chris Hansen, founding CEO of FCOL. "He brings extensive experience in financial management roles with companies in diverse, multinational industries, including medicinal cannabis, through which he has developed high-level expertise in relevant areas, such as startups, capital-raising, business planning and more. These skills will greatly benefit FCOL as we grow and expand our business in the burgeoning medical cannabis market. We appreciate Cindy Kelly's valuable service, and we wish her continued success with her administrative and management consulting firm."

Blair Mullin stated, "I am extremely pleased to come aboard as FCOL's CFO at this key inflection point, as FCOL embarks on the development of a nationwide network of medical marijuana dispensaries and related businesses in the United States, with a focus on both THC- and CBD-dominant cannabis manufacturing, distribution and sales. It is an exciting time in a promising sector, with a company with tremendous prospects and dynamic management team."

About Mr. Mullin

Blair Mullin is managing director of Somerset Associates LLC, a CFO, accounting, tax and financial consulting company, and serves on the board of CanaQuest Medical Corp. Since 2009, he has operated primarily in consulting and interim CFO roles in multiple sectors, including FinTech, blockchain, drones, recycling, medical marijuana and electrical power generation. From 2003-2009, Blair was a partner of Tatum Partners, a human capital firm engaged in providing CFO services. Within Tatum, Blair served in numerous leadership roles: from 2006-2009, as CFO of Zi Corporation, a leading software development company specializing in mobile phones, which was sold in April 2009 to Nuance Communications; from 2003-2006, as interim CFO of Homax Products, Vice President Finance of Yakima Products, and as a consultant in several engagements in industrial construction, manufacturing and air transportation; from 2001-2003, as turnaround consultant to companies in the telecom sector during the critical post-9/11 timeframe; from 1995-2001, he was engaged in various C-level capacities in a public entity that was restructured and eventually became International DisplayWorks, a manufacturer of LCD displays based in Rocklin, California with operations in Shenzhen, China, which was later sold to Flextronics. Mr. Mullin began his career in banking in 1982 after completing his MBA from the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada. He currently resides in the Charlotte, North Carolina area.

This press release is not an offer of securities or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

