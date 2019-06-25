Global Fiber Technologies, Inc.: Global Fiber Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: GFTX) closes the Authentic Heroes, Inc Acquisition

Management Defines the Authentic Heroes, Inc Opportunity

SOMERSET, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Global Fiber Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GFTX):

"With the closing of the Authentic Heroes acquisition Global Fiber Technologies can now better define our first commercial opportunity that will in our opinion add significantly to shareholder value," said Paul Serbiak CEO of Global Fiber Technologies.

We are in the process of creating an entirely new segment of the licensed clothing business.

Thru our patent pending process Authentic Heroes will create fanwear for a diversity of fan bases across the globe.

An Authentic Heroes garment is plainly put, "Event Worn Reborn" We take event worn clothing from athletes, musicians or celebrities and extract the original fibers from that garment and digitally "encode" them into limited edition collection of fanwear. Nothing like this has ever been done before."

Chris Giordano President and Co-Chairman of Global further stated: "It is our intention to sign licenses in an array of genres ranging from professional sports, collegiate sports, the music business to honoring posthumous icons.

The possibilities for the Authentic Heroes brand are truly boundless in scope. Celebrating Heroes is a and fully expect to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves.

We are now in final review of our first agreement with one of the world's largest licensing firms to access one of its most popular licensors'.

In addition, we are also in late stage discussions with a global leader in the music "merch" space to also acquire a contract with one of their premiere clients.

Following the potential execution of these agreements we plan to launch "pre-sales" of our limited-edition collectibles.

Contact:

Paul Serbiak, CEO

e-mail: pauls@ecotek360.com

phone: 908-230-9080

Chris Giordano, President/Co-Chairman

e-mail: chrisg@ecotek360.com

phone: 973-390-0072

SOURCE: Global Fiber Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549865/Global-Fiber-Technologies-Inc-OTCQB-GFTX-closes-the-Authentic-Heroes-Inc-Acquisition