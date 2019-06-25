Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - Composite Alliance Group Inc. (formerly CanAsia Financial Inc.) (TSXV: CAG) (the "Company") announces that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") in the principal amount of up to $600,000. The Debentures will accrue interest at 5% per year, mature January 31, 2021, and will be payable at any time by the Company without penalty. The Company plans to issue the Debentures in tranches totalling up to $600,000.

The proceeds from the sale of the Debentures will be used to pay outstanding and ongoing expenses to maintain the Company's status as a reporting issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and to pay the remaining expenses associated with the takeover of Techni Modul Engineering S.A. Completion of the issuance of the Debentures is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the Exchange. The Debentures will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. This is a non-arm's length transaction as the subscriber to the Debentures will be Jim Hsieh, a director, officer and shareholder of the Company, or an entity controlled by him.

For further information, please contact Dale Burstall, Corporate Secretary and Director, via email at dale@burstall.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45878