Wunder Carpool Is Collaborating With Public and Private Institutions to Facilitate Carpooling in Manila and Worldwide

MANILA, Philippines and HAMBURG, Germany, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Together with its community, Wunder has created the largest ecosystem of carpoolers outside of China thereby helping reduce more than 30,000 cars off the streets of Manila each day.

thereby helping reduce more than 30,000 cars off the streets of each day. Wunder has embarked on its next phase of exponential growth by putting the focus on public and private institutions as the major stakeholders in tackling traffic congestion and pollution.

Several such institutions in North America , Europe , and SEA have already signed up with Wunder to kickstart this phase by creating carpooling communities of their own using Wunder's technology.

After spending the last three years becoming the market leader in carpooling across the Metro Manila region, Wunder Carpool announced today that they will be providing technology to public and private institutions in Manila and worldwide in order to implement carpooling solutions as part of their global strategy of making the world's most gridlocked cities healthier by tackling traffic congestion.

Wunder Mobility, the parent company of Wunder Carpool, is currently active in over 100 cities on five continents providing technology to over 50 private and public institutions. Wunder's technology stack enables companies and cities worldwide to provide clean, convenient, and accessible mobility. "We are extremely grateful to our carpooling community which has powered more than five million rides through our platform and has helped us understand the average urban commute more than any other mobility technology company in the world. This has helped us create state of the art technology that is currently being implemented on five continents across the world by institutions that want to provide more sustainable mobility solutions to communities," said Philipp Wenger, GM Wunder Carpool.

After having reduced more than 14,000 tons of CO2 emissions through its consumer app, Wunder Carpool is now one step closer to realising its vision of solving traffic in the world's most grid-locked cities through carpooling by taking a collaborative approach and involving local companies and institutions in the process.

If you'd like to help contribute towards a brighter and more sustainable future for your city, you can reach out to local entities like the MMDA and the LTFRB and ask for a public carpooling program.

About Wunder Mobility

Wunder Mobility is the fastest growing mobility tech company. Headquartered in Germany, Wunder is providing turn-key solutions that enable companies and cities worldwide to provide clean, convenient, and accessible mobility. Public and private clients in 100+ cities on five continents use the Wunder platform to launch and scale new mobility services, manage and finance fleets of shared vehicles, optimize daily operations and improve urban planning and traffic management. Wunder Carpool is an innovative software platform where drivers and passengers can "match" and share a ride, reducing congestion in cities. Wunder Shuttle is an integrated software solution for on-demand ride-sharing services that can be seamlessly combined with existing public transportation. Wunder Fleet powers fleet-sharing services, such as bike-, scooter-, and car sharing. Wunder technology is used by 50+ clients from across the world, including German, Japanese and American OEMs, VC-backed start-ups and progressive cities. Wunder was founded in 2014 and currently has 150 employees in Europe, North America and Asia.

Press Contact

Wunder Mobility

Daniel Hölzer

daniel.hoelzer@wundermobility.com

+49(0)15228815593