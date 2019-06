BTS WORLD Is Available Worldwide On iOS And Android Devices Starting Today

"Become BTS' Manager in BTS WORLD!"

- Highly anticipated mobile game BTS WORLD is available for iOS and Android devices starting at 6:00 pm KST June 26 in 176 countries worldwide

- Players to become BTS' manager and virtually interact with BTS through interactive content

- All-new title song "Heartbeat (BTS WORLD OST)" will first be revealed through the game exclusively

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble today announced that the highly anticipated mobile game BTS WORLD, offering the fantastic experience of becoming BTS' manager, is available to download on Apple App Store and Google Play starting at 6:00 pm KST June 26 in 176 countries worldwide (excluding some countries).

BTS WORLD is a story-based mobile simulation game that takes players back to the start before the band's debut to pursue the role of BTS' manager, with the ultimate goal of fostering BTS to become superstars.

Players will encounter various missions where they will select certain BTS member cards to clear the mission and progress through the game. Collecting and upgrading these cards will open up even more stories along the way.

In addition to BTS WORLD's main story that allows players to foster BTS to become superstars, the game features individual stories where each BTS member appears as the main character, with each member's unique characteristics applied to the story.

BTS WORLD includes 10,000 brand new photos and 100 video clips exclusive to the game, and players will be able to interact virtually with BTS as a manager in the game through various 1:1 interactive content.

Along with the game launch, Netmarble announced that a brand-new title song from BTS WORLD's original soundtrack (OST), "Heartbeat (BTS WORLD OST)," will first be revealed through the game exclusively. This song will be available exclusively on the introduction and main lobby within the game for the first 48 hours until the full BTS WORLD OST album comes out.

The BTS WORLD OST album will be released worldwide on June 28th. In addition to the title song "Heartbeat," the BTS WORLD OST album will include each member's theme songs within the game, and three BTS WORLD OST unit songs - "Dream Glow (BTS WORLD OST Part.1)," "A Brand New Day (BTS WORLD OST Part.2)," and "All Night (BTS WORLD OST Part.3)" - which have been previously revealed on June 7th, 14th and 21st, respectively.

The game will be released worldwide (excluding some countries) for iOS and Android devices. For more information, please visit the official site [ https://btsw.netmarble.com ] or follow BTS WORLD on Twitter , YouTube and Instagram .

About Netmarble Corporation

Netmarble Corporation strives to entertain audiences of all ages around the world by providing great mobile gaming experiences. Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble is one of the fastest-growing mobile game companies and consistently ranks as a top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. With more than 6,000 employees, Netmarble has been producing and servicing some of the most successful mobile games including Lineage 2: Revolution, Blade & Soul Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Everybody's Marble, and Seven Knights. As a parent company to Kabam, a top mobile game developer in massively multiplayer free-to-play games, and the largest shareholder to Jam City, a leading casual social game developer, Netmarble has a strategic partnership with CJ ENM Corporation, Asia's largest entertainment company, Tencent Holdings, Asia's largest internet company, and NCsoft, a prominent MMORPG company. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com

About Big Hit Entertainment

Founded in February 2005 in South Korea by CEO and Producer Bang Si-Hyuk, Big Hit Entertainment's core business focuses on music production, artist management and publishing. Big Hit's business ventures incorporate and develop a range of content produced from top-notch artists' IP, including global superstars BTS and its newest addition TOMORROW X TOGETHER. With its mission of 'Music & Artist for Healing,' Big Hit strives to impart a positive influence through content while providing comfort and inspiration to music fans worldwide.

About Takeone Company

Takeone Company Corp. is an innovative content company that utilizes pop-culture within a gaming environment. Established in 2016, Takeone is leading the new genre of mobile games called 'Cinematic Games' that combines interactive game elements within a story concept based on both pop-culture and original IP's. The games include full motion videos and various visual contents that push the boundaries of next-generation storytelling. Years of experience and knowledge in both storytelling and game development have led to the creation of cinematic games such as Take Urban, BTS WORLD. Takeone is currently developing a series of future cinematic games for their next up and coming titles. For more information, please refer to www.takeonecompany.com .

