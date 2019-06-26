sprite-preloader
26.06.2019
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Seoul National University, KAIST and POSTECH top Reuters fourth annual ranking of Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's Seoul National University, KAIST and POSTECH top Reuters fourth annual ranking of Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities, which list identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries.

SNU unseats three-time No. 1, KAIST, which drops to second place. The ranking, compiled by Reuters in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, found that SNU researchers consistently produced a high volume of patents, and their research is frequently cited by scientists throughout Asia and around the world.

Rounding out the rest of the top five schools in Asia are Korea's POSTECH, which held onto third. China's Tsinghua University (No. 4, up one), became the highest-ranking school outside of Korea, leapfrogging Japan'sUniversity of Tokyo (No. 5, down three).

Four years ago, China had zero schools in the top 10, and Japan had five; today China has two in the top 10, and Japan has three. Japanese institutions returning to the list in 2019 fell an average of 5.1 places year over year; only six institutions on the list fell by more than 10 places, and four of them were Japanese. Meanwhile, Chinese institutions were up overall, gaining an average of about one spot. Two Chinese schools climbed more than 10 places, and China is home to the only new university on the list, the Beijing University of Posts & Telecommunications (No. 53).

To compile the 2019 ranking of the Asia Pacific region's most innovative universities, Reuters relied on data compiled by Clarivate Analytics and several of its research platforms: InCites, Web of Science, Derwent Innovations Index, Derwent World Patents Index and Patents Citation Index. Clarivate Analytics identified more than 600 global organizations that published the most articles in academic journals, then reduced that list to only include institutions that filed at least 50 patents with the World Intellectual Property Organization between 2012 and 2017. Then they evaluated each candidate on 10 different metrics.

For more on the Reuters Top 100, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit https://tmsnrt.rs/2RDSziC. For reprints, e-prints, logo and accolade licensing, permissions, plaques and other products, please visit http://bit.ly/2LjbptV.

Reuters Top 75 Most Innovative Asia Pacific Universities

1

Seoul National University

2

Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST)

3

Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)

4

Tsinghua University

5

University of Tokyo

6

Osaka University

7

Kyoto University

8

National University of Singapore

9

Sungkyunkwan University

10

Peking University

11

Hanyang University

12

Kyushu University

13

Tohoku University

14

Yonsei University

15

Nanyang Technological University

16

Korea University

17

Zhejiang University

18

Tokyo Institute of Technology

19

Kyung Hee University

20

Fudan University

21

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

22

Monash University

23

Keio University

24

Ajou University

25

Huazhong University of Science & Technology

26

Chinese University of Hong Kong

27

Nagoya University

28

Hokkaido University

29

Kumamoto University

30

University of Queensland

31

Tianjin University

32

Ewha Womans University

33

Gwangju Institute of Science & Technology

34

Hong Kong University of Science & Technology

35

University of Auckland

36

East China University of Science & Technology

37

University of Sydney

38

South China University of Technology

39

Beijing University of Chemical Technology

40

University of Tsukuba

41

University of Melbourne

42

Tokyo Medical & Dental University (TMDU)

43

Southeast University - China

44

University of New South Wales Sydney

45

Hiroshima University

46

Pusan National University

47

China University of Petroleum

48

Catholic University of Korea

49

Nanjing University

50

Chonnam National University

51

China University of Mining & Technology

52

Kyungpook National University

53

Beijing University of Posts & Telecommunications

54

University of Hong Kong

55

Xi'an Jiaotong University

56

University of Ulsan

57

University of Electronic Science & Technology of China

58

Konkuk University

59

Harbin Institute of Technology

60

Xiamen University

61

Chiba University

62

Sun Yat-Sen University

63

Dalian University of Technology

64

Chung Ang University

65

Shinshu University

66

Kanazawa University

67

Nankai University

68

Kobe University

69

Tongji University

70

Chonbuk National University

71

Okayama University

72

Shandong University

73

Waseda University

74

Sichuan University

75

Indian Institutes of Technology System (IIT System)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

About Web of Science Group?
Web of Science Group organizes the world's research information to enable academia, corporations, publishers and governments accelerate the pace of research. ?It is powered by the Web of Science - the world's largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform. Its many well-known brands also include?Converis, EndNote,?Kopernio, Publons,?ScholarOne?and the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI).?? The 'university' of Web of Science Group, ISI maintains the knowledge corpus upon which the index and related information and analytical content and services are built; it disseminates that knowledge externally through events, conferences and publications and it carries out research to sustain, extend and improve the knowledge base. The Web of Science Group is a Clarivate Analytics company.? www.webofsciencegroup.com. @webofscience??

About Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS) is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Clarivate has built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

CONTACT

Heather Carpenter
Senior Director, Communications
Reuters
heather.carpenter@thomsonreuters.com
646-223-8551

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822036/Reuters_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire