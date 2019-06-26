NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's Seoul National University, KAIST and POSTECH top Reuters fourth annual ranking of Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities, which list identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries.
SNU unseats three-time No. 1, KAIST, which drops to second place. The ranking, compiled by Reuters in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, found that SNU researchers consistently produced a high volume of patents, and their research is frequently cited by scientists throughout Asia and around the world.
Rounding out the rest of the top five schools in Asia are Korea's POSTECH, which held onto third. China's Tsinghua University (No. 4, up one), became the highest-ranking school outside of Korea, leapfrogging Japan'sUniversity of Tokyo (No. 5, down three).
Four years ago, China had zero schools in the top 10, and Japan had five; today China has two in the top 10, and Japan has three. Japanese institutions returning to the list in 2019 fell an average of 5.1 places year over year; only six institutions on the list fell by more than 10 places, and four of them were Japanese. Meanwhile, Chinese institutions were up overall, gaining an average of about one spot. Two Chinese schools climbed more than 10 places, and China is home to the only new university on the list, the Beijing University of Posts & Telecommunications (No. 53).
To compile the 2019 ranking of the Asia Pacific region's most innovative universities, Reuters relied on data compiled by Clarivate Analytics and several of its research platforms: InCites, Web of Science, Derwent Innovations Index, Derwent World Patents Index and Patents Citation Index. Clarivate Analytics identified more than 600 global organizations that published the most articles in academic journals, then reduced that list to only include institutions that filed at least 50 patents with the World Intellectual Property Organization between 2012 and 2017. Then they evaluated each candidate on 10 different metrics.
For more on the Reuters Top 100, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit https://tmsnrt.rs/2RDSziC. For reprints, e-prints, logo and accolade licensing, permissions, plaques and other products, please visit http://bit.ly/2LjbptV.
Reuters Top 75 Most Innovative Asia Pacific Universities
1
Seoul National University
2
Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST)
3
Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)
4
Tsinghua University
5
University of Tokyo
6
Osaka University
7
Kyoto University
8
National University of Singapore
9
Sungkyunkwan University
10
Peking University
11
Hanyang University
12
Kyushu University
13
Tohoku University
14
Yonsei University
15
Nanyang Technological University
16
Korea University
17
Zhejiang University
18
Tokyo Institute of Technology
19
Kyung Hee University
20
Fudan University
21
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
22
Monash University
23
Keio University
24
Ajou University
25
Huazhong University of Science & Technology
26
Chinese University of Hong Kong
27
Nagoya University
28
Hokkaido University
29
Kumamoto University
30
University of Queensland
31
Tianjin University
32
Ewha Womans University
33
Gwangju Institute of Science & Technology
34
Hong Kong University of Science & Technology
35
University of Auckland
36
East China University of Science & Technology
37
University of Sydney
38
South China University of Technology
39
Beijing University of Chemical Technology
40
University of Tsukuba
41
University of Melbourne
42
Tokyo Medical & Dental University (TMDU)
43
Southeast University - China
44
University of New South Wales Sydney
45
Hiroshima University
46
Pusan National University
47
China University of Petroleum
48
Catholic University of Korea
49
Nanjing University
50
Chonnam National University
51
China University of Mining & Technology
52
Kyungpook National University
53
Beijing University of Posts & Telecommunications
54
University of Hong Kong
55
Xi'an Jiaotong University
56
University of Ulsan
57
University of Electronic Science & Technology of China
58
Konkuk University
59
Harbin Institute of Technology
60
Xiamen University
61
Chiba University
62
Sun Yat-Sen University
63
Dalian University of Technology
64
Chung Ang University
65
Shinshu University
66
Kanazawa University
67
Nankai University
68
Kobe University
69
Tongji University
70
Chonbuk National University
71
Okayama University
72
Shandong University
73
Waseda University
74
Sichuan University
75
Indian Institutes of Technology System (IIT System)
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.
About Web of Science Group?
Web of Science Group organizes the world's research information to enable academia, corporations, publishers and governments accelerate the pace of research. ?It is powered by the Web of Science - the world's largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform. Its many well-known brands also include?Converis, EndNote,?Kopernio, Publons,?ScholarOne?and the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI).?? The 'university' of Web of Science Group, ISI maintains the knowledge corpus upon which the index and related information and analytical content and services are built; it disseminates that knowledge externally through events, conferences and publications and it carries out research to sustain, extend and improve the knowledge base. The Web of Science Group is a Clarivate Analytics company.? www.webofsciencegroup.com. @webofscience??
About Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS) is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Clarivate has built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com
CONTACT
Heather Carpenter
Senior Director, Communications
Reuters
heather.carpenter@thomsonreuters.com
646-223-8551
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822036/Reuters_Logo.jpg