

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co. or PG&E (PCG) Wednesday said it is updating customer contact information to share important wildfire safety alerts as the wildfire season progresses.



The company is sending postcards to more than 240,000 customers urging them to update their mobile number, email and other key information. They live throughout PG&E's service area, but have incomplete or no contact information on file.



Since June 2018, more than 390,000 customers have updated their information.



With the update, the company can inform them in advance during a potential public safety power shutoff event.



The company said it will notify customers directly, and will also provide outage updates and information through channels such as social media, local news, radio and the pge.com website.



PG&E also encourages customers to have an emergency plan for wildfires and discuss it with friends, family and neighbors. They also need to update or create a go bag or 72-hour kit that can be used in time of evacuation. Also, the company asked customers to clear defensible space around their home or business.



