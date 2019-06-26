NOT FOR RLEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

MEDIA RELEASE

DSV A/S extends Main Offer Period of Public Exchange Offer. Panalpina to postpone Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

On 13 May 2019, DSV A/S, Hedehusene, Denmark, published a public exchange offer for all publicly held registered shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG, Basel, Switzerland, with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each, pursuant to, and subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions set forth in the offer prospectus dated 13 May 2019 (the "Offer Prospectus").

In accordance with the terms of the Offer Prospectus, DSV A/S has decided to extend the main offer period by fifteen (15) trading days, from 26 June 2019 to 17 July 2019, 4.00 p.m. CEST. For more information, please refer to the corresponding media release of DSV A/S under www.DSV.com (http://www.DSV.com) and to the notice of extension of the main offer period.

Therefore, as indicated in the amended indicative timetable set forth in said notice of extension, Panalpina will postpone the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which was tentatively scheduled for 16 July 2019. The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting is now expected to take place on 6 August 2019, in Basel.

Registered shareholders will receive the invitation for the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in advance of said meeting, in accordance with the provisions of Panalpina's Articles of Association.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer to exchange or acquire, or a solicitation of an offer to exchange or acquire, shares in Panalpina, or an offer to sell, acquire or offer, or a solicitation to sell, acquire or offer shares in DSV. This announcement is not a substitute for the (i) Swiss offer prospectus or (ii) listing prospectus for new DSV shares ((i) to (ii) collectively, the "Offer Documents"). No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to a vendor placement or another applicable exception from the registration requirements pursuant to the U.S. securities laws.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE OFFER DOCUMENTS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT DSV OR PANALPINA HAS FILED OR MAY FILE WITH ANY SWISS OR DANISH REGULATOR WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

The information contained in this announcement must not be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where the publication, release or distribution of such information is restricted by laws or regulations. Therefore, persons in such jurisdictions into which these materials are published, released or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such laws or regulations. DSV does not accept any responsibility for any violation by any person of any such restrictions.

-ENDS-

About Panalpina

The Panalpina Group is one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions. The company combines its core products - Air Freight, Ocean Freight, and Logistics and Manufacturing - to deliver globally integrated, tailor-made end-to-end solutions for 12 core industries. Drawing on in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina manages the needs of its customers' supply chains, no matter how demanding they might be. Project Solutions is a specialized service for the energy and capital projects sector. The Panalpina Group operates a global network with some 500 offices in around 70 countries, and it works with partner companies in another 100 countries. Panalpina employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide who deliver a comprehensive service to the highest quality standards - wherever and whenever.

www.panalpina.com

For more details, please contact:

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communications Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Edna Ayme-Yahil Christoph Hess Tel. +41 61 226 11 10 Tel. +41 61 226 16 16 edna.ayme@panalpina.com christoph.hess@panalpina.com

-/-