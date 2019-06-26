

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE (GE) said the company and the Committee of GE unions have completed negotiations regarding a four-year collective bargaining agreement which provides improvements in wages, other benefits, and job and income security. Carl Kennebrew, President of IUE-CWA the largest of the GE unions, has recommended approval of the agreement by the IUE-CWA delegates. The voting by IUE-CWA delegates is anticipated to take place by July 3, 2019. Also, the other CBC unions of GE will send the proposed agreement for a ratification vote by its members.



'We have achieved our goal of creating a fair deal that provides good wages and meaningful benefits for our employees while addressing the unique challenge we face today to return GE to a position of strength,' said Paul Lalli, head of labor negotiations for GE.



