

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced 'Target Deal Days', which scheduled for July 15 and 16, with no membership required to shop thousands of deals.



Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced its Prime Day event that would fall on the same dates. Prime Day 2019 would offer more than one million deals globally. Prime members would be offered the best Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices.



Target Deal Days offers include rarely-on-sale, exclusive home, apparel and toy brands, discounts on hundreds of thousands of items and new deals each day, Target said in a statement.



Target's One-Day sale last year was one of the company's biggest days of the year for online sales, the retailer said.



Target stated that its customers can also take advantage of free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items when they spend $35 or use their Target REDcards.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX