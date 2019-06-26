Global Impregnating Resins Market to Show Substantial Growth due to Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy - QYR Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QYR Consulting has lately published a new report on "Impregnating Resins Market Report: Industrial Chain Market Insights, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2025," for the forecasted period 6-years, i.e. between 2019 and 2025.

Also referred to as secondary insulation materials, impregnating resins are typically used in the liquid state in industrial products, transformers, electric motors, and generators. Diluted with reactive thinners, they can provide enhanced heat dissipation, protection from climate influences, high mechanical stability, and electrical insulation. Along with impregnating varnishes and wire enamels, they play a critical role in the production of transformers, generators, and motors.

Companies are observed to concentrate on the use of renewable raw materials for manufacturing impregnating resins. Furthermore, they are focusing on introducing low-emission impregnating resins to allow standard design motors to reduce their operating temperatures and help manufacturers to produce more efficient and smaller motors.

In May 2019, Axalta Energy Solutions exhibited its products including the new impregnating resin Voltatex 4224 at the Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe in Germany. In comparison with most standard impregnating resins, Voltatex 4224 is said to have more than double and up to six times higher thermal conductivity.

Market Dynamics

The rise in the demand for renewable energy is anticipated to augur well for the growth of the global impregnating resins market. The demand in the global market could increase on the back of continuous investment in research and development and product innovation. The improving adoption of smart grid technology could be a powerful factor creating lucrative opportunities in the global market.

However, low efficiency of solvent-based resin systems and volatility in the prices of raw materials are prophesied to cut back the demand in the global impregnating resins market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Solventless

Solvent-based

By Application

Motors and Generators

Home Appliances

Transformers

Automotive Components

Among type segments, solventless is foretold to secure a lion's share of the global impregnating resins market. The demand for solventless impregnating resins is expected to increase because of their superior technical properties, adaptability, high resin film build, high reactivity, stability at room temperature, and excellent performance. Among applications, automotive components are predicted to show quicker growth in the global market due to increasing technological development in the automotive industry.

Regionally, Europe is prognosticated to account for a king's share of the global impregnating resins market because of its expansive industrial base. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate in the global market due to the rising demand for electricity and development of the distribution and transmission network. Moreover, international organizations are making high investments in the region as governments create several initiatives to attract them.

Key Players

The global impregnating resins market include leading players such as Elantas GmbH, Hitachi Chemicals Company Ltd., and Kyocera Corporation. Some of the emerging companies operating in the global market are Axalta Coatings System and Von Roll Holdings AG. With a view to meet the demand in developing countries and expand their regional presence, players are foreseen to undertake expansion and investment as important growth strategies.

Research Methodology

QY Research took bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate and validate the total size and other estimations of the global impregnating resins market. It also calculated the estimated sizes of key market segments and regions with the help of the same methods. All market breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares were estimated with the use of secondary sources and validated using primary sources. Primary and secondary research procedures were also used to determine the market size by value and volume and study the industrial supply chain. Furthermore, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify leading players of the global market and understand their key growth strategies.

