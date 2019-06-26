

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) Wednesday said its first-half group revenue is expected to have increased by approximately 4 percent.



At constant exchange rates, revenue, adjusted for the impact of the number of trading days, is expected to increase around 2 percent. The results would reflect underlying revenue growth of approximately 1 percent and a similar impact from acquisitions, net of disposals completed in 2018.



For the full year 2019, the company's expectations remain unchanged. The company's overall trading is consistent with the slowing underlying revenue growth reported earlier.



The company further said its pipeline for acquisitions remains active and, expects to complete further transactions during the remainder of the year.



