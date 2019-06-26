

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to fall in July as income expectations suffer significant setbacks, survey data from market research group GfK showed Wednesday.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped to 9.8 in July from 10.1 in June. The score was forecast to fall marginally to 10.0.



Among components, propensity to buy increased again and economic expectations ceased their downward spiral in June. Meanwhile, income expectations declined noticeably.



The economic expectation index rose 0.7 points to 2.4 in June. The economic mood is stabilizing at a low level as the global economic cooling off, on-going discussions around Brexit, and the trade war with the USA are putting a strain on the economic indicator.



The income expectations index slid 12.2 points to 45.5 in June. This was the lowest score since March 2017. The decline reflects fears concerning rising job losses.



On the other hand, the propensity to buy indicator rose 3.2 points to 53.7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX