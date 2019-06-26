

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) said its fiscal 2019 results will be materially below management and market expectations due to the recent trading conditions in RPS' Australia Asia Pacific segment.



John Douglas, Chief Executive, said: 'It's disappointing that softness in Australia is having a negative impact on Group performance in fiscal 2019, despite progress in other segments such as Energy and Norway. Notwithstanding this near-term impact, RPS is well placed to benefit when the Australian market recovers.'



The Group said it is on track to achieve stated strategic priorities.



