Hai, SDL's linguistic AI, Recognized for Machine Translation Innovation in 2019

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, today announced that Hai, SDL's linguistic AI, has been selected as the winner of the "Best Machine Translation Solution" award from AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005284/en/

Hai, SDL's linguistic AI, Recognized for Machine Translation Innovation in 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the backbone to SDL Machine Translation, Hai helps users quickly understand and generate content for worldwide audiences. By finding patterns and connections across languages, it automatically produces secure, high-quality translations, helping organizations overcome today's time-intensive content processes and break the language barrier associated of reaching global markets.

"SDL is focused on using AI to solve widespread content-driven issues that businesses face today namely staying on top of volume and re-purposing content for different markets, channels and touchpoints," said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO at SDL. "We're helping 90 of the world's top 100 brands make their content more effective by focusing on helping companies make sense of the content they have, where it resides, how to manage it and translate it and re-use it for different purposes. AI and Natural Language Processing are becoming powerful tools to deliver on our vision and we are thrilled to receive this industry recognition in our efforts here."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"SDL has successfully helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver business results by enabling content experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "No matter where the content is stored, or which department created it, linguistic AI technology is a powerful approach for companies to better utilize their content. We're excited to recognize SDL on their innovative AI-based solution that addresses a major business issue, and we extend a hearty congratulations to the entire SDL team on their well-deserved 2019 AI Breakthrough Award designation."

Operating in a global economy, SDL has been delivering AI capabilities with machine translation and natural language processing for over 20 years, and takes a comprehensive approach to managing content creation, translation and delivery. Most recently, SDL added Adaptable Neural Language Pairs to SDL Machine Translation, allowing companies to fine-tune their own languages pairs to any project, department or industry.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For over 27 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide.

Are you in the know? Find out why 90 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on www.SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005284/en/

Contacts:

SDL

Maria Hudson Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

mhudson@sdl.com ddavies@sdl.com

+44 1628 410105