GridGain Systems: GridGain Developer Bundles Help Accelerate Digital Transformations

Support, Consulting and Training Bundles Speed the Development and Rollout of Applications Built on GridGain or Apache Ignite

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 26, 2019, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced new GridGain Developer Bundles , which include Support, Consulting and Training for GridGain Community or Enterprise Edition. The new Developer Bundles help companies implementing Apache Ignite or GridGain speed the development and rollout of real-time, massively scalable applications with in-depth developer training and consulting assistance with common tasks such as architectural reviews and performance optimizations. Once live, the support services included in the bundles ensure that any issues that arise in the pre-production or production deployments can be submitted to the GridGain customer engineering team for rapid resolution.



GridGain is offering two Developer Bundles:

Developer Starter Bundle

Includes a 3-day remote developer training session, a 40-hour block of consulting hours, and 3 compute units of GridGain Support for the GridGain Community Edition or Enterprise Edition.

Designed for companies that are just starting their in-memory computing journey and need to rapidly ramp up their development team and architectural plans.

Development Bundle

Includes a 40-hour block of consulting hours and 3 compute units of GridGain Support for the GridGain edition of choice.

Designed for companies that are already developing solutions on Apache Ignite or GridGain and would benefit from assistance with architectural planning, troubleshooting or performance optimizations.

"Companies are facing competitive demands to accelerate their digital transformations and need to build out their new infrastructures quickly and get it right the first time," said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. "Our GridGain Developer Bundles are a cost-effective way to kickstart an in-memory computing development program that can result in the performance and massive scalability companies need to successfully deploy new applications that drive great user experiences."

GridGain Training - A 3-day GridGain training session provides the information needed to deploy, configure, monitor and manage GridGain or Apache Ignite. Instructors cover the basic concepts underlying the GridGain and Apache Ignite in-memory computing platforms and how to deploy and configure the platform for optimal performance in a specific use case

GridGain Support - GridGain Support provides either 9x5 or 24x7 access to GridGain professional support staff online or via email or phone.

GridGain Consulting - GridGain's expert consultants assist GridGain and Apache Ignite users with architectural design planning or review, performance optimization, proofs of concept, and third-party integrations.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache Hadoop), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.

