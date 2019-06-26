

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) said that it is preparing for further increase in organic financial performance for the longer term, beyond the 2021 ambition. It reaffirmed medium-term ambition, with a path to improve the Adjusted EBITA margin by +200 basis points by 2021.



At the Capital Markets Day for investors and financial analysts, the company reaffirmed its target for 2019 and its through-cycle objective of +3% to +6% organic growth in revenues, on average.



Over the next 3 years, the Group will continue to focus on profitability levers within its control, with an aim to improve its adj. EBITA margin by c. +200 basis points at constant FX. The Group targets about 1.1 billion euros of industrial productivity over this time frame.



Schneider Electric noted that it plans to increase investment over the next 4 to 5 years on core drivers of performance: R&D and innovation, digital, sales force size and skills on priorities, and marketing and communication.



It is expected that the cash investment for additional effort to bring the average annual restructuring cost over the next 4 years to a level between 200 million euros to 250 million euros.



